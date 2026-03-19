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Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleom

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,624
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5
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ID: 35487
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Abba Eban, 12

About the complex

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Right in the centre of Jerusalem in the new Kiryat Haleom district, 2 minutes' walk from Cinema City. Facing Gan Saker, beautiful 3 rooms of 89 m2 with balcony, beautiful view, very nice living room filled with sun. 2 bathrooms, cellar and parking. Free of charge.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem kiryat haleom
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,624
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