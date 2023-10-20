  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces

Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem du 3 au 6 pieces

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$904,134
;
5
ID: 34118
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

New project in Kiryat Hayovel, apartments from 3 to 5 rooms, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Project Nine Deliverable Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a cinematheque will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. Some examples of prices: 3 rooms 82m2, balcony 12m2 Price: 2.884.000sh 4 rooms, 83, 85 or 94m2, balcony 12m2 Price from 2.959.000sh 5 pieces, and 6 pieces also available Prices do not include our agency fees

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$852,798
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$934,230
Residential quarter Residence aquarelle ganib b
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,18M
Other complexes
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,48M
The only new program that's not a trick! An avant-garde architecture for this residence facing the sea in Ashdod: -8 floors only -2 elevators including one of shabat - Luxurious entrance hall with concierge -In the residential area of Dalet, overlooking the villas and facing the sea Benefit…
Real estate Israel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Located in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods, close to Gordon Beach and the promenade, this apartment combines modern comfort, sought after location and quality services. Ranak Street enjoys a quiet residential environment while being within walking distance of the iconic cafes,…
Real estate Israel
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,21M
Looking for a new project in netanya Mardochee khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya at the foot of the kikar the project is located in the heart of the city in a most coveted location of Netanya. Living in a project nine netanya Project characteristics Th…
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
