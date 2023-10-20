  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave

Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34629
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Geula, 23

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
FOR SALE – NINE 4 PARTS NEAR THE SEA WITH PARKING, TERRASS AND CAVE Area: 92 m2 + 8 m2 of terrace Location: Quiet street near Royal Beach 3 bedrooms (one with shelter) 2 bathrooms 2 toilets New building Parking Cave Price charged: ILS 7,800,000 Contact us now for more information or to arrange a visit

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
Residential quarter Affaire exceptionnelle un grand appartement familial de 5 pieces renove a hadera dans le quartier du park
Hadera, Israel
from
$730,455
Residential quarter Nouvelle baisse de prix
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Perle de confort et luxe a mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,571
Residential quarter Epoustouflant 4 pieces a vendre a ashdod residence avec piscine de reve
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,18M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement neuf 4 piEces proche de la mer avec parking terrasse et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,45M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,94M
Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre inc…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Show all Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Residential quarter ExclusivitE A vendre
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
EXCLUSIVENESS – FOR SALE ???? Shenkin, close to the Carmel market Premium location – a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard, the Carmel Market and the sea. Duplex penthouse located in a new shop building with elevator. ✨ Main features: • 135 m2 indoors + 46 m2 terraces • Bright living roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Bright and fully renovated apartment on Kiryat Yovel JERUSALEM With very large terrace and pergola, ideal for a large soucca
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications