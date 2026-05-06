  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon immeuble bauhaus renove

Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon immeuble bauhaus renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Sold or out of date
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon immeuble bauhaus renove
1
ID: 35185
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 32

About the complex

Exclusive marketing Nadlan Lev TLV Bauhaus building under renovation Building with elevator and private parking High floor, standing finishes Delivery within 12 months

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pret dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pret dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pret dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,23M
For sale exclusively on Antigonus Street, near Hayarkon Park and Kikar Milano. Superb 3 rooms of 62 m2 + 10 m2 balcony. Located on the 4th floor of a building currently being renovated, ready in 6 months. 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Open view and very bright
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Show all Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$2,23M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A louer penthouse de luxe nayot jerusalem
Residential quarter A louer penthouse de luxe nayot jerusalem
Residential quarter A louer penthouse de luxe nayot jerusalem
Residential quarter A louer penthouse de luxe nayot jerusalem
Residential quarter A louer penthouse de luxe nayot jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter A louer penthouse de luxe nayot jerusalem
Residential quarter A louer penthouse de luxe nayot jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,232
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications