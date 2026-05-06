Residential quarter SpEcial investisseur proche mer immeuble neuf

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PRIME RENTATION - BAT YAM - NEAR SEA
"boutique" building in the heart of the center of Bat Yam in a quiet street offering direct access to public transport. Close to schools, kindergartens, medical centers, supermarkets, synagogues and just a 5-minute walk from the Mediterranean Sea.
Neighbourhood in development - Green spaces
Local strollers + bicycles with charging point
3, 4 and 5 pieces available!
Bank guarantees - Financing in accordance with the existing construction law
- CONSTRUCTION FOLLOWING A GREEN CHARGE CAHIER
- ATTRACTIVE PRICES / ADVANCED PAYMENT OF WORK
- Delivery in 26 months