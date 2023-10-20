  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Penthouse a vendre a netania

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
5
ID: 34797
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut, 11

About the complex

Français Français
FOR SALE – PENTHOUSE IN NETANYA Beautiful penthouse located in the heart of Netanya, just a 5-minute walk from Kikar and the beach. Area: 175 m2 5 pieces 4 Toilets 3 Bathrooms Balcony + large terrace Parental suite Mamad (safe room) 2 parking spaces 8th floor Bright, spacious and ideally located apartment. Rita : 0545464082

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

