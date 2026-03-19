  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter IsraEl investissement simple et rentable ashdod emplacement unique et stratEgique

Residential quarter IsraEl investissement simple et rentable ashdod emplacement unique et stratEgique

Ashdod, Israel
from
$350,493
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 35046
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaGdud HaIvri

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
ISRAEL – SIMPLE AND RENTABLE INVESTMENT ASHDOD – SINGLE AND STRATEGIC EMPLOYMENT In the heart of Ashdod, facing the town hall, in the centre of all the axes: shopping centres, bus station, restaurants, supermarkets. A central and sought after address, ideal for a secure and efficient investment. Strengths: An exceptional location in the city centre of Ashdod, with high visibility and constant flow. High profitability: the offices in the City of Ashdod rent between 100 and 120 shekels per square metre, ensuring a concrete yield. Easy access to investment: reservation from only 15%. Example: for an office of 65 m2 = 167 700 shekels. Affordable bank financing of up to 75%. Geographical location: https://goo.gl/maps/NL2oedwHK7ghMPng9 Available surfaces: from 65 m2 to 127 m2 Price from 1 118 000 shekels Programme: Gan Haïr Ashdod Project under construction, offering a rare opportunity on the market. Why invest now: A city centre in full development Strong rental demand for offices High value potential in a strategic location Rare opportunity to grasp quickly.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$495,330
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$10,973
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces avec parking balcon et cave rue shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamilla
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,540
Residential quarter Maison familiale dans le quartier residentiel prise haotsar de hadera un reve a ce prix la
Hadera, Israel
from
$3,20M
You are viewing
Residential quarter IsraEl investissement simple et rentable ashdod emplacement unique et stratEgique
Ashdod, Israel
from
$350,493
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$705,375
BAT YAM – Gold Square Luxury intimate residence PREVENT – Construction in progress Planned delivery : June 2026 Beach only 150 m away Tram 200 m (12 min from Tel-Aviv) Central district, close to all amenities Project advantages Favourable terms of payment: 20% at signing – 80% at key deliv…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Residential quarter Rez de jardin quartier lotan
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$454,575
3-room garden with beautiful garden
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces renove proche mer kerem hatemanim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Located in the very sought after area of Kerem HaTemanim, a few minutes' walk from the sea, Shouk HaCarmel, Allenby Street and Kempinski and Royal Beach hotels, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location in the heart of Tel Aviv. Apartment of 72 m2, located on the second floor, comprisin…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications