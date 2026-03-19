Residential quarter IsraEl investissement simple et rentable ashdod emplacement unique et stratEgique

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ISRAEL – SIMPLE AND RENTABLE INVESTMENT
ASHDOD – SINGLE AND STRATEGIC EMPLOYMENT
In the heart of Ashdod, facing the town hall, in the centre of all the axes: shopping centres, bus station, restaurants, supermarkets. A central and sought after address, ideal for a secure and efficient investment.
Strengths:
An exceptional location in the city centre of Ashdod, with high visibility and constant flow.
High profitability: the offices in the City of Ashdod rent between 100 and 120 shekels per square metre, ensuring a concrete yield.
Easy access to investment: reservation from only 15%.
Example: for an office of 65 m2 = 167 700 shekels.
Affordable bank financing of up to 75%.
Geographical location:
https://goo.gl/maps/NL2oedwHK7ghMPng9
Available surfaces: from 65 m2 to 127 m2
Price from 1 118 000 shekels
Programme: Gan Haïr Ashdod
Project under construction, offering a rare opportunity on the market.
Why invest now:
A city centre in full development
Strong rental demand for offices
High value potential in a strategic location
Rare opportunity to grasp quickly.
Location on the map
Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
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