  Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine

Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine

Raanana, Israel
$4,36M
5
ID: 34327
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Ostrovski, 33

About the complex

Français Français
Very nice house with swimming pool located in the city center of Raanana. Nice benefits. Quiet street. 7 rooms including 3 suites. very large basement .450 m2 of living space and 455 m2 of land. Parking. .

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$934,230
Residential quarter Waouh waouh waouh on ne voit pas un cottage comme celui ci tous les jours
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces vue mer sud ouest bat yam dans le prestigieux projet nof hapark
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$924,825
Residential quarter Le seul programme neuf a ashdod qui nest pas une tour
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Residential quarter Belle maison en centre ville piscine
Raanana, Israel
Other complexes
Jerusalem, Israel
A corner of paradise near tram and shops. Beautiful 3P fully renovated in a building that has benefited from a Tama, with a large balcony overlooking the living room, and the possibility to make use of the garden. No face to face. Two shower rooms, kitchen and high quality heating system, Fr…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Bat Yam, Israel
In a modern stranding tower of Bat Yam 5 pieces including 1 mamad Living area 131m2 Terrace 14m2 On the 20th floor of a luxurious tower 2 parking spaces 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Tel-Aviv, Israel
NEVE TZEDEK – FACE SEA Apartment 2 rooms – Recent building of standing Location: Heart of Neve Tzedek, one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods Facing the sea and the Tayelet Nearby: cafes, shops, Suzanne Dellal, restaurants, galleries, transport Description of property: Interior …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
