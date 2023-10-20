  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon

Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$956,175
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 34553
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ruppin, 41

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a recent building close to Gordon Beach 2 room apartment Mamad 1st floor Elevator Parking

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,727
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$937,365
Residential quarter Vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$721,050
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement de 3 pieces quartier gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$956,175
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique
Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique
Residential quarter 4p neuf central vue magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,33M
This magnificent 4P, on the 19th floor of a new building, is located at the aplomb of the tram station, which connects it in a few minutes to the city center. Located in Kiryat Moché, popular for its institutions, dynamism and the character of an old neighborhood. Floor heating, Mamad, maste…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Residential quarter Nouveau projet ramat sharet jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,07M
New Project Ramat Sharet Jerusalem border Bet veigan Composed of 2 buildings of 19 and below 7 floors building, comprising many shops on the ground floor, a huge terrace garden, 3 elevators each (including 2 of chabat), bet haknesset, gym... Deliverable May 2029 3 rooms 80m2 with terrace o…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$940,500
8 Mapu Street For sale exclusively Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment completely renovated! In a classified building, apartment of 47 m2 on the ground floor, 2 minutes from the sea. Ideal for investment or main residence
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications