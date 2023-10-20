  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Cottage triplex rare

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
;
7
ID: 34915
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Jerusalem District
  Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  City
    Jerusalem
  Address
    Peretz Bernshtein, 44

About the complex

Français Français
Very rare on the market! Triplex 5-room high-level renovated Cottage. Terrace of 26 m2 from the living room, entirely soccah, with open and green view. Large bright living room with dining area and semi-American kitchen. Large 55 m2 parental suite with dressing room and bathroom. Guest suite with shower, extra bathroom, laundry, air conditioning in each room, private boiler and many parking spaces near the house.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We've gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
"In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%." The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications