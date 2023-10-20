Residential quarter A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer

  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Netanya
  A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer

A louer superbe appartement de 4 pieces spacieux et lumineux avec vue directe sur la mer

Netanya, Israel
from
$2,665
ID: 34833
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Nitsa

About the complex

Nitza Street, Netanya This apartment is ideal for lovers of the sea, just a few steps from the beautiful walk of Netanya. Close to cafes, restaurants, supermarkets and the beach. Apartment details : HaTerrassa building, facing the sea Luxury building with 3 elevators Custodian present 24/7 Swimming pool Sports hall Balcony with open sea view Underground parking in Tabou Large, spacious and very bright apartment Secure room (mamad) Two shower rooms Fully furnished – all you have to do is place your suitcases

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

