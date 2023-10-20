  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter 2 pieces aere et lumineux nord tlv 1 minute de la plage et du namal ben yehuda dizengoff super investissement loyer mensuel 7500 nis

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$830,775
ID: 34731
Last update: 10/03/2026

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv
  Address
    Ben Yehuda, 252

About the complex

Superb investment in the north of Tel Aviv, and very pleasant to live. In a new shop building after TAMA - high standing - 2 rooms of 45 m2 renovated and optimized by an architect - 3 meters high under ceiling - quiet and bright facing South - fully furnished - Shelter in the building (Miklat)

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter 2 pieces aere et lumineux nord tlv 1 minute de la plage et du namal ben yehuda dizengoff super investissement loyer mensuel 7500 nis
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$830,775
