  4. Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces de luxe spacieux avec une vue incroyable

Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces de luxe spacieux avec une vue incroyable

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,29M
;
10
ID: 34639
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Frishman, 42

About the complex

For sale – 3-room apartment with sea view Tour Frishman Area: 91 m2 + Terrace: 12 m2 Floor: 11th, northeast orientation (sea view) Parts: • Spacious living room • Secure room (Mamad) • Master suite with bathroom Total bathrooms : 2 Parking : Yes Cellar: 12 m2 In the tower, gym, 24/7 guard, swimming pool Price: 10,500,000 shekels Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications