Residential quarter Appartement neuf 55 haut de gamme avec vue degagee sur coucher de soleil kiryat yovel jerusalem jerusalem immobilier 026786595

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In Jerusalem, in the new neighbourhood of Kiryat Yovel, within a high-end residence dedicated to the 55+, discover a new apartment, never inhabited, offering an exceptional living environment combining comfort, security and serenity. With an area of approximately 73 m2, initially designed in 4 rooms and then transformed into 3 particularly spacious rooms, this property seduces with its generous volumes and its remarkable brightness. The living room opens onto a pleasant sunny terrace of about 5 m2 with an unobstructed view of magnificent sunsets, bringing a real feeling of well-being to the everyday. The kitchen, new and of very beautiful quality, completes perfectly the whole. The apartment also has a Mamad used as a room, private parking in the basement and three elevators including Shabbat. Ideally located close to the tram, shops, medical services and green areas, this property is a rare opportunity for a comfortable, modern and secure life, available immediately.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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