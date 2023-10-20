  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Raanana
  4. Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux

Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux

Raanana, Israel
from
$2,727
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 34163
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Ostrovski, 33

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
City center. New building. Four rooms never live. 5th floor. bright. Parking. available from June 2026

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement renove a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Projet tour prenium
Nahariya, Israel
from
$589,380
Residential quarter Maison arabe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,68M
Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf projet de qualite
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$934,230
You are viewing
Residential quarter Neuf en centre ville tres lumineux
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,727
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$987,525
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Dizengoff 43 is a boutique building strategically located 2 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 6 minutes walk from the beach Come live at the foot of Kikar and all these shops Project characteri…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Show all Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Residential quarter Tout nouveau programme neuf a la marina dashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,72M
Brand new and latest new program of Ashdod Marina Feet in the water Construction of very high standing with the best materials In front of the boats and the sea, close to cafes, restaurants and shops Residence: Entrance hall 5 stars Wooded entrance Parking and cellar under ground Ultra fast …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,58M
In Holyland's famous project, . Sumptuous penthouse for sale, offering you panoramic views of all Jerusalem, located on the top floor of the tower. This Penthaouse is composed of 4 bedrooms + one family bedroom, spacious kitchen, with a double living room that overlooks the terrace of 65 m2,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications