  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo

Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34521
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Lilienblum, 46

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a new building, Lilienblum Street, close to Neve Tzedek, Rothschild Boulevard and Nahalat Binyamin. Apartment 3 rooms, 72 m2. Balcony in open view façade * Bright apartment, well arranged * Spacious living room open to the outside. * Modern and neat finishes. * Mamad (safe room). * Classic private parking * Cave Sales price: 5,600,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$376,200
Residential quarter Bien agence
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$548,625
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a louer en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,76M
Residential quarter Projet neuf quartier katamonim du 3 au 6 pieces jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,41M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre appartement renove 3 pieces dans immeuble neuf rue lilienblum tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,76M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer
Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer
Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer
Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer
Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer
Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer
Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$736,725
Gunshot! for sale rue Rogozin apartment to renovate sea view! The value of this product once renovated can exceed 3 million... Mamad, air conditioning, parking, very central. Building with 2 elevators including one of shabat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Residential quarter En plein coeur de kiriat menahem kiriat yovel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$861,185
Residential project on kiriat Menahem bordering kiriat yovel consists of 2 towers of 31 floor and 3 buildings of 9 floors, the project is located at the foot of the new Tramway. Large choice of apartment from 3 rooms to penthouse. parking for each apartment. Flexible schedule with payment ea…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Show all Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer a renover au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne occasion dans rue calme
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$830,775
Bat Yam - IDF Street Apartment crossing West/East 4 rooms 106 m2 with charming terrace of about 13m2 (1 master with bathroom + 2 bedrooms of which 1 mamad) Parking space included 4th floor with elevator New building in good condition and well maintained. Highlights: Large bright living roo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications