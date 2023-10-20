  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer

Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$850,526
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34795
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Very beautiful shop project on bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv at 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartment at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices Flexible timetable delivery 2027

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces entre le shuk hacarmel et rothchild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$721,050
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$987,525
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces a ashdod rue kineret youd alef
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,00M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$850,526
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Show all Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,66M
MOSHAVA GUERMANIT - in the gardens of Katmon. Apartment on the ground floor with a huge garden of about 370 m2 quiet and green + a closed terrace of 30 m2. Elevator. Parking. cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage
Show all Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage
Residential quarter A vendre 3 pieces rue mendele a 1 min de la plage
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Located on Mendeli Street, one of Tel Aviv's most popular addresses, this apartment enjoys an exceptional location just steps from the beach, prestigious hotels, cafes and entertainment in the city centre, while offering a quiet residential setting. It is a bright 3 room apartment of 70 m2,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Residential quarter 4 pieces mamad terrasse parking neuf et fini immeuble neuf dans le vieux nord a 2 minutes du park hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
4 rooms, new in a new boutique building, spacious and realized only with luxury materials, terrace of 12 m2, parking. 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with private bathroom, MAMAD and a second bathroom. Very bright with large windows, and quiet. 5 minutes from Hayarkon Park, 4th floor,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications