  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  Residential quarter Hauts plafonds

Residential quarter Hauts plafonds

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,25M
;
7
ID: 34694
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

villa with basement as a t2 beautiful garden attic of 50m2 barnea Two minutes from the city exit

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,76M
Residential quarter Tres rare en centre ville de raanana piscinable
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,31M
Residential quarter Bel immeuble neuf proche kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,60M
Residential quarter Beau 3 pieces renove avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$971,850
You are viewing
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,25M
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces rue lapin tel aviv immeuble neuf apres tama 300m de la mer vue degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,46M
Located in a quiet street with a European character, between Neve Tzedek, Kerem HaTeimanim and the seafront (300 m). Popular area with treed alleys, cafes, shops and village spirit. On foot: beaches, Tayelet, Carmel, Shabazi, Herzl, restaurants, future tramway. About 70 m2 on the 1st floor …
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Appartement renove a deux pas de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
3 rooms of 80m2 with balcony, elevator and parking very close sea in a quiet street completely renovated with 2 bathrooms
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Top affaire
Residential quarter Top affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$658,350
Excellent case! 4-room apartment from a sale by a court administrator. Requires complete renovation. Great potential. A real opportunity not to be missed!
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
