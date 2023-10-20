  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Rare rdj 4 pieces avec 140m2 jardin

Residential quarter Rare rdj 4 pieces avec 140m2 jardin

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
;
5
ID: 34928
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Bait VeGan, 42

About the complex

Français Français
Small building with only 6 residents, lift and private parking. Apartment 4 rooms – 100 m2 with terrace of 56 m2 and private garden of 96 m2 registered in the cadastre (Tabou). 3 orientations, large bright living room with large kitchen, 3 toilets, Mamad room, master suite with shower room, air conditioning. ???? 2 parking spaces In addition, the apartment includes an independent unit of approximately 35 m2 (2.5 rooms) with shower room and kitchen. Direct access from the garden to the unit. ⚠️ Apartment to renovate in part

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

