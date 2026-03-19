Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaul

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New on the market for sale in the Givat Shaul district at the entrance of Jerusalem via Highway 16, at the foot of the future green tram line planned for early 2026, in the project of modern offices the Tower of Eagles also known as Migdal HaNesharim. A 9-story tower (with an addition of 8 additional floors in progress) with sumptuous entrance hall, guard and underground parking spaces available for rent. On the 7th floor, new office space and after work equipped with central air conditioning and electricity. Gross surface area of 141m2 with kitchenette. Possibility to group on the same plateau two other offices to reach a total area of 551m2 gross. Front line view of the mountains of Jerusalem. The charges are 17,5 NIS per m2 per month, the price is 18,000 shekels per m2 negotiable before VAT. Immediate entry.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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