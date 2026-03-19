  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaul

Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaul

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$707,256
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 35028
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Kanfei Nesharim

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New on the market for sale in the Givat Shaul district at the entrance of Jerusalem via Highway 16, at the foot of the future green tram line planned for early 2026, in the project of modern offices the Tower of Eagles also known as Migdal HaNesharim. A 9-story tower (with an addition of 8 additional floors in progress) with sumptuous entrance hall, guard and underground parking spaces available for rent. On the 7th floor, new office space and after work equipped with central air conditioning and electricity. Gross surface area of 141m2 with kitchenette. Possibility to group on the same plateau two other offices to reach a total area of 551m2 gross. Front line view of the mountains of Jerusalem. The charges are 17,5 NIS per m2 per month, the price is 18,000 shekels per m2 negotiable before VAT. Immediate entry.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$523,545
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$815,100
Residential quarter A vendre penthouse dexception 176m tel aviv rue shabazi
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,27M
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$648,945
You are viewing
Residential quarter Espaces de bureaux givat shaul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$707,256
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Residential quarter Bureau a louer a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,330
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
New program under construction in "Ashdod Park", new neighborhood with more than 2700 apartments under construction as well as all the necessary infrastructure. Each apartment with balcony, parking lot and air conditioning. Possibility to pay 10% and balance 3 months before delivery, without…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat binyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat binyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat binyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat binyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat binyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,05M
Tel Aviv-Yafo Details: Parts: 2 Floor: 3/4 Area: 50 m2 Description: Located in the best location of Tel Aviv, on the famous pedestrian street and peaceful Nahalat Binyamin. In a classified building, occupied for only 3 years. Renovated by an architect. Equipment and facilities: Avivi Kitc…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications