  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc

Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,25M
;
8
ID: 34372
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehuda HaMaccabi, 49

About the complex

Français Français
New exclusive sale! A unique and rare mini-penthouse for style lovers Located at 49 Yehuda HaMaccabi Street In a new building built by Metropolis! Apartment 3 rooms with 74 m2 living space + 31 m2 balcony. Beautiful and spacious accommodation. Sixth floor! A cozy master bedroom with balcony. 2 bathrooms and a shower. A separate parking space (with surcharge). The apartment offers high-end services: Kitchen Hacker (German) and appliances Esko and Gurnier. Floor heating throughout the apartment! Parquet triple thickness and Custom carpentry throughout the apartment! Alarm system. Audio system. Home automation.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet hagiborim vivre entre bat yam et tel aviv dans un projet luxueux pres de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,15M
Residential quarter Projet residentiel haut de gamme rue hakovshim tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,73M
Residential quarter Place de parking a louer en centre ville agrippas
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$172
Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,61M
Residential quarter Rare a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,72M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,25M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m2 ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$846,450
Fully renovated 4-room apartment 84m2 – Ramot Alef, Jerusalem Second floor, no elevator. 4 rooms of 84m2 on the 2nd floor Living room, dining room 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, water heater gas, powder chemech Armored door, grills, roller shutters Exhibition: East-Wes…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
For sale – superb renovated apartment of 5 rooms (105 m2 net) with a beautiful terrace of 20 m2, on the 2nd floor of a well maintained building, without elevator. The apartment is distinguished by its brightness, its calm, and its perfect distribution of spaces: pleasant living room, modern …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Show all Residential quarter Immense salon
Residential quarter Immense salon
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,79M
Recent apartment, in luxurious building, guard 24/24, elevator, terrace (16 m2), view on the Temple Mount, heating + air conditioning, parking, quiet, immediat
Agency
Real estate Israel
