Residential quarter Superbe 163 m2 a vendre tour gan hair sur ben gurion et pres de la mer

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New on sale exclusively
Hadassah 6 - in the prestigious and sought after Gan Ha'ir tower
Bright and well maintained apartment of approximately 163 m2
Practical underground parking
7th floor
View open northwest from the living room (living room and kitchen) and east from the rooms
The building benefited from a complete exterior renovation and a fully paid roof renovation!
The advantages of the tower:
A new wellness complex on the roof terrace, including:
* Olympic pool
* Spacious and modern gym
* Dry and wet sauna
* Jacuzzi
Custodian at the entrance 24/7
A large well-appointed space with showers and toilets
A space reserved for residents with access to a private garden
Green environment
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return