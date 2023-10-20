  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Magnifique rdj avec 3 unites independantes

Jerusalem, Israel
$2,23M
7
ID: 34544
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Tiltan, 7

About the complex

Small building of only 3 owners. Apartment 4 rooms 110m2 + 150m2 of terrace/official garden. Beautiful living room, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms including master bedroom ( mamad), 2 bathrooms, Air conditioning, 3 orientations. + 3 independent units rented 10,000sh, with the possibility to attach them to the apartment by stairs with a preparation already made in the living room. Two units built (about 20-25m2 each ) on the account of the parking and cellar in the rdc, and one unit (about 20m2 ) below the terrace.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications