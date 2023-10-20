  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux

Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,788
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34776
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
4 rooms apartment in the center of agamim in a small building of 4 floors with 2 owners by setting up, luxury building, spacious and bright apartment with 2 terraces

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$956,175
Residential quarter Bonne occasion clair endroit calme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,14M
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,95M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse incroyable de 5 pieces dans le prestigieux projet viva a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$954,608
You are viewing
Residential quarter Spacieux et lumineux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$540,788
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Residential quarter Appartement nahalat benyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,05M
Tel Aviv-Yafo Details: Parts: 2 Floor: 3/4 Area: 50 m2 Description: Located in the best location of Tel Aviv, on the famous pedestrian street and peaceful Nachalat Binyamin. In a classified building, occupied for only 3 years. Renovated by an architect. Equipment and facilities: Avivi Kitc…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse au centre balcon sur la mer bon emplacement etage haut avec vue haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer agreable dans un immeuble neuf neuf mini penthouse projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,05M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Ussishkine Up Town Project is a strategic boutique building located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
For sale, Jerusalem, Har-homa! True seed, Penthouse in Ground floor, 6 rooms 135 m2 on one level + nice furnished soccah terrace of 25 m2, and electric roof roof terrace of 100 m2, including 2 housing units. Quiet picturesque street without exit, overlooking the valley and olive trees. Very …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications