  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel

Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 34841
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Basel

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
MAGNIFIQUE 3 PIECES EN COURS DE CONSTRUCTION DANS UN IMMEUBLE ENTIEREMENT NEUF DANS LE QUARTIER TRES PRISE DE BASEL A TEL AVIV. PRESTATIONS DE HAUT STANDING. HAUTS PLAFONDS DE 2.9M; LIVRAISON DANS 5 MOIS, VENDU AVEC UNE CAVE

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Villa de prestige a louer en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$3,76M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable bel appartement
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$620,730
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,16M
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,61M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique appartement de 3 pieces quartier basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m2 bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$783,750
Renovated 3 room apartment area 70m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem 2nd floor, east-west exposure Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door 1 parking lot, Renovated 2 years ago Price : 2 500 000sh (This price does not in…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Residential quarter A vendre 2 pieces avec grande terrasse rue hertzl florentine
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$808,830
In the heart of the sought after district of Florentine, in a street in full urban renewal and close to cafes, restaurants, transport and the future metro, discover this apartment ideal for living or investing. Characteristics of the property • 2 pieces • 17m2 outdoor terrace • 3rd floor wi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Residential quarter 5 pieces projet luxueux tour nave veritable paradis au 23e etage face a la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,36M
A real paradise on the 23rd floor, facing the sea! Apartment 5 rooms, northwest wing, bright and sheltered from direct sun, 18 meters balcony with stunning sea views, 2 underground parking spaces, cellar, caretaker, elegant entrance hall, security 24/7, gym, guest room, huge landscaped garde…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications