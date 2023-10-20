  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Neuf

Residential quarter Neuf

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,600
;
5
ID: 34781
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
North Garden The third and last complex created in the Agamim district of Ashkelon. The North Garden is a complex consisting of 10 6-storey buildings, each building containing only 15 apartments. In addition, you will enjoy a public garden and sports facilities and easy access to the municipal swimming pool and a tennis court nearby. The complex is located close to various educational institutions, a shopping centre, recreation and recreation complexes and close to the main traffic routes. Electricity -triphae Preparation for a mini central air conditioner A TV intercom Communication points: telephone and television in each room Switches in rooms Preparation for ceiling fan in rooms A switch at the entrance to turn on and off all the lighting in the house Timer for an electric radiator Apartment system to monitor and control electricity consumption Quality interior doors Electrical stores (excluding bathrooms and bathrooms) Ceramic plaster In the 3 rooms apartments - in the dry rooms, granite floor ceramic 60/60 In apartments 4, 5, rooms and apartments with garden - in dry rooms floor granite porcelain 80/80 In penthouses - floor coverings in dry rooms - porcelain granite 80/80 (for floors of 3-4 pieces) porcelain granite 100/100 (for floors of 5-6 pieces) Terrace garden tap In some penthouses - preparation of a Jacuzzi In apartments and penthouses with garden - a gas point

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

You are viewing
Residential quarter Neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$501,600
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
