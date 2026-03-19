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Residential quarter Special investisseur

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$445,170
;
5
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ID: 34995
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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In the neighborhood of Neot Ashkelon, 4 rooms rented 3800 NIS to seize

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Special investisseur
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$445,170
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