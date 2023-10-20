  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux

Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34813
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
A Barnea a rice of jardin spacieux

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A vendre 4 pieces quartier montefiore tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,11M
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$909,150
Residential quarter Duplex rare spacieux et lumineux en plein centre ville de hadera avec une terrasse souccah potentiel exceptionnel
Hadera, Israel
from
$623,865
Residential quarter Bon emplacement bonne occasion investi
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
You are viewing
Residential quarter Rez de jardin spacieux
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
On Nahalat Benyamin Street, a stone's throw from Kalisher Street, 5 minutes walk from Neve Tsedek, sublime Class building with beautiful high ceilings, 3 rooms of 60m2 with balcony, 1st floor (like a 2nd floor) elevator, Miklat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,68M
For sale – Exceptional goods, single on the market American Colony District – Tel Aviv–Jaffa In a very high standing building with indoor courtyard, gym and table tennis room, discover an absolutely unique apartment, offering total calm and spectacular panoramic views of the sea and Jaffa.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$815,100
Apartment 2 rooms of 40 m2 Located on the 1st floor on Dizengoff Street, near Jabotinsky, in the heart of Tel Aviv. The area offers a complete urban life, combining shops, cafes, restaurants and accessibility. The property was designed by an architect, with optimized layout and neat finish…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications