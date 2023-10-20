  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Residential quarter Bonne occasion

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$438,900
;
9
ID: 34753
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

Français Français
apartment 4 pcs redone new Central Quarter African Ascensioners

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$438,900
Other complexes
Ashdod, Israel
from
$2,19M
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,11M
Luxury penthouse in the Old North with city and sea views. 4.5 rooms of 168 m2 with 2 balconies of 48 m2 and 26 m2. Superb private terrace on the roof of 40 m2. 3 large bedrooms and a smaller one. 3 bathrooms. New high-end building with lift and 2 private parking spaces. This magnificent pen…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Show all
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,98M
A recently built apartment, ideally located, a few steps from the beach and the vibrant city centre of Tel Aviv. New 4-room apartment with terrace – Near the Dizengoff Centre 4 rooms, 83 m2 Spacious sunny terrace of 10 m2 Living room with open kitchen Parental suite with private bathroom Ad…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications