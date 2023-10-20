  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bon emplacement dans un immeuble neuf neuf

Netanya, Israel
from
$1,07M
;
8
ID: 34253
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Ussishkin, 19

About the complex

Mardoche khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Project Ussishkine 12 is a boutique building strategically located 3 minutes walk from the famous kikar and 4 minutes from the beach In one of the most coveted streets in the city Project characteristics The project includes 25 apartments ranging from 3 rooms to 5 rooms as well as a penthouse. Exterior natural stone covering Three apartments per floor The building will be equipped with a double lobby with a ceiling height of 6 meters and designed by the architect 2 lifts including a chabbatic Underground parking space Delivery within 30 months Bank guarantee Characteristics of the apartment Flooring throughout the house 80x80 Central air conditioning Quality bathroom furniture Grohe brand valve Quality interior door Customizable Kitchen Electrical stores in all the house

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Only a few steps from Shouk HaCarmel, Shenkin Street, Rothschild Boulevard and a 5-minute walk from the beach this unique duplex penthouse is located in a completely renovated street, within a new boutique building with preserved architecture, on the 5th floor with elevator. Main characteri…
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,14M
For sale in a quiet and bucolic area of the Arnona district, a 4 room apartment, 90m2, on the first floor, in a small condominium, balcony, cellar, parking. Close to public transport, the commercial district of Talpiot. environment 3650000 Shekels
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Residential quarter Du 3p au penthouse avec prix de pre sale et conditions de paiement sans precedent
Netivot, Israel
from
$457,710
new program in the new neighborhood of netivot payment conditions without precedent 3 years of construction without indexation ????New Program 15% signature 85% before key delivery!!! In the heart of the neighborhood right in the middle Maalot HaNahal a Netivot's boom discover the new resid…
