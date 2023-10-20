  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina

Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 34207
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Moshe Sharett, 48

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Moshe Sharett Street, in the most popular and quiet area, for exclusive sale A spacious and beautiful apartment of 66 m2! Renovated and bright Peace and privacy guaranteed Lift serving half storeys 3rd and 5th floors - 3rd floor apartment! Potential for a condominium project

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces neuf avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$940,500
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,01M
Residential quarter Decouvrez ce superbe appartement dans un immeuble historique renove a seulement 100 metres de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Residential quarter Un projet residentiel unique qui redefinit lessence meme de la vie de luxe dans un quartier dynamique et en plein essor dashkelon
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$909,150
You are viewing
Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a vendre pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Show all Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Residential quarter Hauts plafonds
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,25M
villa with basement as a t2 beautiful garden attic of 50m2 barnea Two minutes from the city exit
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc
Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc
Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc
Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc
Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc
Show all Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc
Residential quarter Superbe mini penthouse rue yehuda hamaccabi pres du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,25M
New exclusive sale! A unique and rare mini-penthouse for style lovers Located at 49 Yehuda HaMaccabi Street In a new building built by Metropolis! Apartment 3 rooms with 74 m2 living space + 31 m2 balcony. Beautiful and spacious accommodation. Sixth floor! A cozy master bedroom with balcony.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Show all Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Residential quarter Superbe appartement de 2 pieces concu par un architecte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$956,175
Superb 2-room apartment, designed by an architect, with parking and storage in the highly sought after Four Florentine project, at an attractive price. Location: - 5 minutes from Neve Tzedek - 5 minutes from Rothschild Street and HaMasila Park - Flea market and more. Characteristics: - Spa…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications