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Residential quarter Bel appartement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,23M
;
9
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ID: 34957
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 15/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

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In the heart of the Baka- luxurious and new apartment of 5 rooms 130 m2 plus a balcony of 12 m2. 3 bathrooms and toilets Large cellar and parking Mamad Total accessibility

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
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