  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Tres bonne affaire

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$329,175
;
6
ID: 34056
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Exodus

About the complex

located in the center of Neve adarim, 3 room apartment on the 3rd floor with terrace and mamak. very good product to investment or ground foot

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme etage haut avec vue grand jardin haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire proche de la mer projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,29M
Residential quarter Un appartement familial lumineux a louer au coeur de mekor baruch jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
Residential quarter Magnifique rdj avec 3 unites independantes
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,23M
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$783,750
Residential quarter Lapotheose a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,24M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Residential quarter Nouveau programme en cours de construction a quotashdod parkquot
Ashdod, Israel
from
$805,695
New program under construction in "Ashdod Park", new neighborhood with more than 2700 apartments under construction as well as all the necessary infrastructure. Each apartment with balcony, parking lot and air conditioning. Possibility to pay 10% and balance 3 months before delivery, without…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Residential quarter Projet neuf dexception a or akiva maison mitoyenne duplex avec jardin ou penthouse a vous de choisir
Or Akiva, Israel
from
$1,25M
BZH The French-speaking department of RE/MAX Hadera and surrounding area presents a prestigious real estate project in Or Akiva, in the sought after residential area "Or Yam". Located next to Caesarea, just a few minutes from Hadera, the city of Or Akiva enjoys a strategic location combini…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Residential quarter Netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$721,050
Rue emmanuel Mol,/Nitza, 2nd sea line, balcony, quiet, bright, large living room, elevator, cellar, parking,
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications