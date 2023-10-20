  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Belle appartement

Residential quarter Belle appartement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,100
;
2
ID: 34044
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Yechezkael Sarana, 10

About the complex

A clean, tidy and pleasant apartment.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

