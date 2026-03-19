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Residential quarter Superbe duplex dizengoff ben gurion mamad et ascenseur

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,65M
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8
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ID: 35493
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/04/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 174

About the complex

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Superb new duplex with roof terrace for sale exclusively in Dizengoff, near Ben Gurion Boulevard. A charming 3-room apartment with elevator. Elevated level calm and retreating. Fourth and fifth floors. 49 m2 living space + balcony of 18 m2. On the 1st floor: kitchen, living room, bathroom, toilet and master bedroom. Upstairs: master suite and access to the roof terrace. Ideal! Bright and offering an open view!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe duplex dizengoff ben gurion mamad et ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,65M
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