  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique immeuble neuf preserve

Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique immeuble neuf preserve

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,43M
;
4
ID: 34641
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin, 4

About the complex

Français Français
For sale! Unique duplex penthouse in a recently preserved boutique building Pitch of choice, close to Shenkin Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv The new tram line is just 2 minutes walk away 140 m2 living space 80 m2 of private rooftop Located in a rare and architecturally designed building Originally: 4 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms Current Configuration: 3 bedrooms slept 2 bathrooms 1 additional toilet upstairs Large parental suite created by combining two pieces A new public park will be right in front of the building Cellar : 2 cellars Price charged: ILS 10,900,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Realting.com
Go
