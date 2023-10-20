Residential quarter Opportunite a saisir penthouse magnifique immeuble neuf preserve

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale! Unique duplex penthouse in a recently preserved boutique building
Pitch of choice, close to Shenkin Street, in the heart of Tel Aviv
The new tram line is just 2 minutes walk away
140 m2 living space
80 m2 of private rooftop
Located in a rare and architecturally designed building
Originally: 4 bedrooms + 2 bathrooms
Current Configuration:
3 bedrooms slept
2 bathrooms
1 additional toilet upstairs
Large parental suite created by combining two pieces
A new public park will be right in front of the building
Cellar : 2 cellars
Price charged: ILS 10,900,000
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return