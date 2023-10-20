  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces

Residential quarter Appartement en duplex de 3 pieces

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
;
7
ID: 34555
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Sderot David Ben Gurion

About the complex

Français Français
For sale: Duplex with private roof – Ben Yehuda / Arlozorov ✨ In a renovated building with elevator ???? 5th Floor Unique duplex, 3 rooms including a secure bedroom (Mamad) Approximately 100 m2 living space + private roof of about 40 m2 ???? ???? First level: Spacious living room Kitchen Large secure room (Mamad) Toilets and bathroom ??? Second level: Luxurious parental suite Dressing Access to a magnificent roof with beautiful opening and lots of light ☀️????? Price: 6,980,000

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

