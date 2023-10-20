  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage

Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,02M
;
10
ID: 34906
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

Français Français
For sale exclusively – Modern apartment in Bat Yam Just 2 minutes from the tram and 500 metres from the beach, this bright and renovated apartment enjoys an exceptional location, close to the Boulevard de l'Independance, its green spaces and its services. Details of the property Interior area: 116 m2 Balcony: 12 m2 Secure room (Mamad) Underground parking in the cadastre Very bright apartment West / North exposure – well ventilated Building equipped with 3 elevators Ideal location 500 meters from the beach Direct access to the tramway (red line) Close to the Boulevard de l'Indépendance and its park Close to public transport A few steps from shops, supermarkets, restaurants and cafes

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications