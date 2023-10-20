Residential quarter Appartement moderne a 500 m de la plage

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
For sale exclusively – Modern apartment in Bat Yam
Just 2 minutes from the tram and 500 metres from the beach, this bright and renovated apartment enjoys an exceptional location, close to the Boulevard de l'Independance, its green spaces and its services.
Details of the property
Interior area: 116 m2
Balcony: 12 m2
Secure room (Mamad)
Underground parking in the cadastre
Very bright apartment
West / North exposure – well ventilated
Building equipped with 3 elevators
Ideal location
500 meters from the beach
Direct access to the tramway (red line)
Close to the Boulevard de l'Indépendance and its park
Close to public transport
A few steps from shops, supermarkets, restaurants and cafes
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return