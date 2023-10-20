  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Bon emplacement

Residential quarter Bon emplacement

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 34871
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRechavim, 11

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of Baka district, Mekor Chaim Street. Apartment 4 pcs of 100 m2 in a high standing building, 1st floor with balcony and elevator, including parking and a cellar.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf proche de la mer projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$917,615
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,82M
Residential quarter Occasion a saisir projet appartements spacieux dans projet de 2 immeubles luxueux rue mivtza sinai bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter Ramat gan residentiel villa renovee
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$2,98M
Residential quarter A 50 metres du lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$561,165
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer
Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer
Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer
Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer
Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer
Show all Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer
Residential quarter Tres belle vue mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$321,338
2 room apartment with beautiful sea view, 50 meters from the edge of palge, mamad, parking and cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Show all Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 5 pieces rehov mishpakhat malevski ir yamim netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,51M
Located in the sought after district of Ir Yamam in Netanya, close to Kikar HaPiano, Canyon Ir Yamam and beaches. Apartment 5 rooms of 140 m2 Second floor Terrace of 18 m2 with view, Two parking lots and a cellar. Recent residence of standing, offering gym, children's playroom and maintain…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,03M
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located less than 3 minutes walk from the famous k…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications