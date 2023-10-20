Residential quarter Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier

  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Tel-Aviv
  Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier

Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier

Tel-Aviv, Israel
$5,19M
3
ID: 34658
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  Country
    Israel
  State
    Tel-Aviv District
  Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  City
    Tel-Aviv
  Address
    Nahmani, 31

About the complex

For Sale – Tour Meier, Tel-Aviv Discover an exceptional apartment in the prestigious Tour Meir, symbol of luxury in the heart of Tel Aviv. An incomparable living environment combining comfort, elegance and high-end services. Main features: Area: 148 m2 + 12 m2 of terrace Floor 30 – panoramic open view, southeast orientation 4 spacious and bright rooms Private car park and cellar Resident for 3 months – apartment for sale Benefits of residence: Swimming pool, gym, sauna, hammam, Jacuzzi, billiards Wine cellar in the building Security 24/7 Requested price: 16,550,000 Agency fees: 2% + VAT Premium Real Estate Licence number : 31928721

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Realting.com
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications