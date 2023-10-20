Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,649
;
10
ID: 34738
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Emek Refaim, 42

About the complex

Classified building, located in a quiet and green street Unique apartment with the authentic character of Jerusalem: high ceilings, bright and spacious First floor, • 3 pieces + mezzanine • Approximately 60 m2 • 1 bathroom • Unfurnished, except refrigerator, hob, oven and wardrobe

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

TOWER PREMIUM PROJECT Apartments 4 and 5 rooms Delivery scheduled for June 2027 From 1.880.000 nis Immediate monthly income from signature Direct sale manufacturer without agency fees
Real estate Israel
