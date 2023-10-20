Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
FOR SALE
Eternal sea view • High floor • Architectural decoration
Located in one of the most sought after areas of Bat Yam, close to the sea, shops and transport, this exceptional mini-penthouse offers a bright and elegant high-end living environment with panoramic and unobstructed sea views.
A rare property, tastefully decorated by an interior architect, combining generous volumes, quality services and immediate profitability.
5 pieces
136 m2 of interior surface
24 m2 terrace overlooking the sea
37th floor (spectacular view)
Lift + lift Shabbat
Beautifully furnished apartment, upscale finishes
2 modern bathrooms
Spacious living spaces, optimized layout
Major assets
Panoramic sea view at 180°
Decoration signed interior architect
2 parking spaces
1 cellar
Building offering all amenities
Residential environment sought, near sea & services
Currently rented: 6,500
Monthly expenses: 1,540
Suitable for:
Rental investment
Principal residence
Premium foot-to-earth
Price charged
4 900 000
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return