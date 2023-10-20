  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique

Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,54M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 34485
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yitzhak Sadeh

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
FOR SALE Eternal sea view • High floor • Architectural decoration Located in one of the most sought after areas of Bat Yam, close to the sea, shops and transport, this exceptional mini-penthouse offers a bright and elegant high-end living environment with panoramic and unobstructed sea views. A rare property, tastefully decorated by an interior architect, combining generous volumes, quality services and immediate profitability. 5 pieces 136 m2 of interior surface 24 m2 terrace overlooking the sea 37th floor (spectacular view) Lift + lift Shabbat Beautifully furnished apartment, upscale finishes 2 modern bathrooms Spacious living spaces, optimized layout Major assets Panoramic sea view at 180° Decoration signed interior architect 2 parking spaces 1 cellar Building offering all amenities Residential environment sought, near sea & services Currently rented: 6,500 Monthly expenses: 1,540 Suitable for: Rental investment Principal residence Premium foot-to-earth Price charged 4 900 000

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement dans rue calme endroit calme luxueux neuf proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$815,100
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Nouveau quartier lamed a ramat aviv belle affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,71M
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,26M
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer bon emplacement haut standing luxueux proche de la mer vue sur la mer dans un immeuble neuf magnifique projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,25M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Bat yam itzhak sadeh mini penthouse de standing avec vue mer panoramique
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,54M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Residential quarter Edinstvennyj castnyj kvartal na Karmele start novogo etapa
Haifa, Israel
from
$818,795
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 5
Special offer for the launch: pay 400,000 у now, and the remainder - according to a special plan closer to the settlement, and without reference to the index. The number of apartments and duration of the action are limited.About the projectClosed boutique quarter at the intersection of Shosh…
Agency
Invest Cafe
Leave a request
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$1,14M
Givat Shmuel: Strategic opportunity at the heart of Gush Dan Located in the centre of Gush Dan, close to Tel Aviv and the major economic hubs, Givat Shmuel enjoys strong rental demand and constant urban development. Premium Residence: Apartments 2–3 rooms Ideal format for fast rotating ren…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 pieces avec beaux volumes rue shalom aleichem tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
Apartment 83 m2, very well located street Shalom Aleichem, close to Bograshov. Central location sought, close to beach, shops and cafes. Old 3 rooms transformed into 2 rooms, with very large living room loft spirit. Generous volumes and fluid distribution, ideal for modern living comfort. …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications