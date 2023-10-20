Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Apartment 4 bright rooms with balcony and open view
Superb 4 room apartment located on the 6th floor, offering a spacious interior of 101.5 m2 and a balcony of 12 m2, ideal for enjoying the outdoors and natural light.
Characteristics:
Interior surface area: 101.5 m2
Balcony: 12 m2
Three comfortable rooms
Two modern bathrooms
Two WCs
Parking space included
New building with works already started
Environment and proximity:
A few minutes from the sea
Close to all shops, supermarkets and essential services
Easy access to public transport
Schools and facilities for children nearby
Living urban area, ideal for walks and relaxation
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return