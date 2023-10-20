  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement

Netanya, Israel
$1,11M
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement
ID: 34908
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Kikar HaAtzmaut, 11

About the complex

Français Français
Apartment 4 bright rooms with balcony and open view Superb 4 room apartment located on the 6th floor, offering a spacious interior of 101.5 m2 and a balcony of 12 m2, ideal for enjoying the outdoors and natural light. Characteristics: Interior surface area: 101.5 m2 Balcony: 12 m2 Three comfortable rooms Two modern bathrooms Two WCs Parking space included New building with works already started Environment and proximity: A few minutes from the sea Close to all shops, supermarkets and essential services Easy access to public transport Schools and facilities for children nearby Living urban area, ideal for walks and relaxation

Location on the map

Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces lumineux avec balcon et vue degagee ideal emplacement
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,11M
