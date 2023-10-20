Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces lumineux pres du tram et du front de mer

  1. Realting.com
Bat Yam, Israel
$705,375
9
ID: 34904
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

Français Français
For sale, a renovated and bright 3-room apartment, ideally located on the third sea line, in a renovated building. The property is very well maintained, perfect for investment or residence. Characteristics of the property: Built surface area: 72 m2 Balcony : 10 m2 Located on the 2nd floor with elevator 3 pieces Improved kitchen with oven and gas hobs Air conditioning New doors and entrance to a neat building Private covered parking (not robotic) Location: Close to the sea Close to the light tram station Easy access to public transport Close to supermarkets, cafes and restaurants Close to Ha'atzmaout Boulevard and its green park

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Petit appartement tres mignon de 3 pieces en exclusivite au coeur du centre ville et au calme a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$465,548
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer avec terrasse bon emplacement calme dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing magnifique neuf permis de construire projet de qualite
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$827,640
Residential quarter Vivre comme dans un village au calme au coeur de lamerican colony 2 pieces balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a mamila
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,540
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,32M
MAGNIFIC 5 PARTS AT BAT YAM AYAM PARK WITH RICHON LETSION PROXIMITY. FULL SEA VIEW! NEAR ALL TRADES, CUNTRY CLUB, ECOLES, RESTAURANTS AND PLAGE. SOME TRAMWAY MINUTES
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
Ben Yehuda street close to Frishman Street, Apartment 2 rooms of 45 m2 7 m2 balcony 3rd floor Elevator Mamad 2 minutes walk from the beach At the back, facing west and very bright Investment or small foot on land adorable
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Show all Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Residential quarter Ttres bon produit dinvestissement ou pied a terre
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$432,630
excellent investment product, non-occupation rate 0. central location, new building
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications