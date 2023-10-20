Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
A spacious and bright duplex, carefully designed for a family life, offering the comfort and atmosphere of a private home. The residence enjoys a meticulous architectural design by Dana Oberzon, one of Israel's most sought-after architects and interior designers in the area of residential luxury.
Located on the 3rd and 4th floors of an intimate boutique building, in a popular street in the prestigious HaMishtala district north of Tel Aviv, known for its quality residential community and excellent municipal services, including kindergartens, schools, a sports club, green parks, shopping centres, cafes, and much more.
Reception level – about 97.7 m2 + about 62.5 m2 terrace, including:
• A spacious living area with direct access to a large terrace
• A generous dining room
• A design kitchen with a central island
• A secure interior room (Mamad), currently used as a pantry
Private level – about 89.7 m2 + about 18.9 m2 of terrace, including:
• A large master suite with dressing room, ensuite bathroom and office
• A family lounge that can be used as an additional room
• A room dedicated to art or a studio
• A separate laundry space
• A private terrace
The property also includes a cellar and two parking spaces.
Residents enjoy access to an impressive wellness complex on site, including an Olympic pool, sauna and a fully equipped gym.
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
