Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,55M
ID: 34339
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Alexander Argov, 23

About the complex

A spacious and bright duplex, carefully designed for a family life, offering the comfort and atmosphere of a private home. The residence enjoys a meticulous architectural design by Dana Oberzon, one of Israel's most sought-after architects and interior designers in the area of residential luxury. Located on the 3rd and 4th floors of an intimate boutique building, in a popular street in the prestigious HaMishtala district north of Tel Aviv, known for its quality residential community and excellent municipal services, including kindergartens, schools, a sports club, green parks, shopping centres, cafes, and much more. Reception level – about 97.7 m2 + about 62.5 m2 terrace, including: • A spacious living area with direct access to a large terrace • A generous dining room • A design kitchen with a central island • A secure interior room (Mamad), currently used as a pantry Private level – about 89.7 m2 + about 18.9 m2 of terrace, including: • A large master suite with dressing room, ensuite bathroom and office • A family lounge that can be used as an additional room • A room dedicated to art or a studio • A separate laundry space • A private terrace The property also includes a cellar and two parking spaces. Residents enjoy access to an impressive wellness complex on site, including an Olympic pool, sauna and a fully equipped gym.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications