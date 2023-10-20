  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing

Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
;
7
ID: 34599
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shenkin

About the complex

For sale In the beautiful Betsalel complex with gym and guard Close to the beach, shuk and Sheinkin 2 rooms very spacious 60m2 Very nice balcony of 8m2 4th floor with elevator Underland parking 4.800.000 Nis

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

