Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin

  A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin

A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,26M
;
5
ID: 34646
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Elifelet, Florentine Backpackers Hostel

About the complex

Français Français
FOR SALE – DUPLEX PENTHOUSE 3 PARTS IN FLORENTIN 109 m2 + 63 m2 terrace 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Duplex penthouse High-end finishes Parking New building This magnificent south-west facing duplex offers an exceptional living environment with direct elevator access to the apartment from the upper floor. You can access the apartment from both levels. Upper level: Open kitchen Bright living room Guest toilets Large terrace of 60 m2 Lower level: 2 comfortable rooms 1 modern bathroom 3 m2 balcony Florentine District Price charged: ILS 7,200,000 Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit

Tel-Aviv, Israel
A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,26M
A vendre appartement 2 pieces rue yehuda halevy tres bon etat
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,22M
For sale, 2-room apartment located in a central and sought after area of Tel Aviv, Close to shops, cafes and transport. Apartment of 50 m2 on the 2nd floor (high 2nd floor) in a recent building about 5 years. The apartment includes a secure bedroom (Mamad), a bright living room and a func…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$620,730
A 4 pieces in the quay of Agamim terasse 90 m2 summer as new
Agency
Real estate Israel
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$940,187
In the heart of Bat-Yam, Mivtza Sinai Street, the project offers two green residential buildings (certified Green Building). Spacious and modern apartments offer comfort, innovation and well-being, close to all amenities. The project is based on strong values: quality, professionalism, rel…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications