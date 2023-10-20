Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
FOR SALE – DUPLEX PENTHOUSE 3 PARTS IN FLORENTIN
109 m2 + 63 m2 terrace
2 bedrooms
1 bathroom, 2 toilets
Duplex penthouse
High-end finishes
Parking
New building
This magnificent south-west facing duplex offers an exceptional living environment with direct elevator access to the apartment from the upper floor. You can access the apartment from both levels.
Upper level:
Open kitchen
Bright living room
Guest toilets
Large terrace of 60 m2
Lower level:
2 comfortable rooms
1 modern bathroom
3 m2 balcony
Florentine District
Price charged: ILS 7,200,000
Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit
Location on the map
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
