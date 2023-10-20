  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Au centre

Residential quarter Au centre

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$548,625
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 34897
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Jaffa, Mike’s Place Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Downtown, in a quiet and picturesque little dead end, apartment 2 rooms duplex,38 m2, living rooms with kitchenette; upstairs: 1 bedroom, bathroom with toilet. Air conditioning, good condition, rented 4100 nis Price : 1,750,000 nis.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bon emplacement haut standing a ne pas manquer dans un immeuble neuf neuf projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf bel appartement projet de qualite
Netanya, Israel
from
$915,420
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Givat shmuel opportunite strategique au coeur du gush dan
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$806,949
You are viewing
Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$548,625
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Show all Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Residential quarter A louer penthouse au coeur de neve tzedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,838
For Rent – Penthouse in the heart of Neve Tzedek Available in early January, this exceptional penthouse offers rare outdoor spaces, high-end finishes and unbeatable location in one of Tel Aviv's most prestigious neighbourhoods. Property Details: 100 m2 interior with 55 m2 terrace + 50 m2 …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec piscine au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,58M
This penthouse represents the ultimate luxury in Tel Aviv, offering a harmonious blend of sophisticated design and privileged location. Nestled in a quiet street near Kikar HaMedina, this residence offers easy access to lively cafes, kindergartens and first-class schools, green parks, elegan…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a vendre namal port tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,52M
Luxury Apartment for Sale 4,5 rooms Exceptional residence very high-end located in the heart of the Namal de Tel Aviv, offering stunning panoramic views of the sea, definitely unobstructed. Details of the property Interior surface area: 177 m2 Balcony: 18 m2 Floor: 6th Parking : 2 pla…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications