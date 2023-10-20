  1. Realting.com
  Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues

Residential quarter Bon emplacement immeuble recent proche de tous les commerces ecole ariel synagogues

Raanana, Israel
$987,525
5
ID: 34183
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Schwartz, Schwartz Garden

About the complex

Apartment of 4 rooms with mamad . 2 bathrooms. terrace of 12 m2 . 4th floor. modern kitchen. Close to all shops .

Location on the map

Raanana, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

