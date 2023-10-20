Residential quarter Bien situer

  1. Realting.com
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,787
1
ID: 34043
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/03/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    San Martin, 19

About the complex

Apartment in very good condition, partially furnished, close to public transport, highly recommended.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
